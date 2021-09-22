Surya Roshni gains on bagging Rs 41-cr order from GNIDA

Surya Roshni rose 3.27% to Rs 778 after the company received order amounting to Rs 41.22 crore from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

The order is for implementation of smart LED streetlights and installation of centralised monitoring system with operation and maintenance of seven years for Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is the nodal agency responsible for overall development of the Greater Noida City.

Surya Roshni is engaged in manufacturing of lighting & consumer durables business like fans and home appliances. It also has a stronghold in the steel pipes & strips business. The company is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and is the largest exporter of ERW pipes.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Surya Roshni surged 1572.65% to Rs 37.30 crore on 63.85% rise in net sales to Rs 1453.48 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 121.26% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.74% during the same period.

