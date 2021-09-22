KEC International gains on securing deals worth Rs 1,157 crore across various biz

KEC International rose 1.80% to Rs 463.15 after the global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major and an RPG Group Company, secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

In Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, the business secured orders of Rs 663 crore for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. In Railways segment, KEC International bagged deals worth Rs 220 crore for 2 x 25 kV (kilo-volt) Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India. In Civil segment, the business secured an order of Rs 173 crore for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in South India. In Cables segment, KEC International won orders worth Rs 101 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of KEC International, commented: "We are pleased with the new orders secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D, especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets. Our Railway order book continues to grow in emerging/new areas with orders in the Semi High-Speed Rail under mission 'Raftaar.' We are particularly enthused with our first order in the Airports vertical which marks our entry in the growing public spaces segment."

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 34.8% fall in net profit to Rs 46.14 crore on a 15.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,540 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

