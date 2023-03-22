JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of 73% stake in Pro Football Network
Business Standard

G R Infraprojects wins NHAI road project in Maharashtra

Capital Market 

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L\1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 22 March 2023 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for Six laning of Surat C Nashik C Ahmednagar C Solapur C MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch [Package C XIV from Km. 512.000 (Hasapur) to Km. 548.400 (Badadal)] in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The company bid project cost is Rs 872.17 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU