G R Infraprojects wins NHAI road project in Maharashtra

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L\1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 22 March 2023 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for Six laning of Surat C Nashik C Ahmednagar C Solapur C MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch [Package C XIV from Km. 512.000 (Hasapur) to Km. 548.400 (Badadal)] in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The company bid project cost is Rs 872.17 crore.

