JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shiseido enters into distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop
Business Standard

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 100.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 298.24 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 100.56% to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 298.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales298.24194.02 54 OPM %11.9827.94 -PBDT35.7231.88 12 PBT35.7225.93 38 NP35.7217.81 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU