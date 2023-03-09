Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 100.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 298.24 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 100.56% to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 298.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.298.24194.0211.9827.9435.7231.8835.7225.9335.7217.81

