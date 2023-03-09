Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 100.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 298.24 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 100.56% to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 298.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales298.24194.02 54 OPM %11.9827.94 -PBDT35.7231.88 12 PBT35.7225.93 38 NP35.7217.81 101
