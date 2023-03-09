Goswami Infratech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 202.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Goswami Infratech Pvt reported to Rs 202.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 225.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

