Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreSupraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %014.29 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
