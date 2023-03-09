Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 24.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Transcorp International consolidated net profit declines 98.57% in the December 2022 quarter
PB Fintech climbs after Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 187 cr
Oriental Trimex Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 394.38 croreNet profit of Delhi Transco rose 24.87% to Rs 224.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 394.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales394.38378.66 4 OPM %78.1673.40 -PBDT336.02308.64 9 PBT264.09248.37 6 NP224.20179.54 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU