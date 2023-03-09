Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 24.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 394.38 crore

Net profit of Delhi Transco rose 24.87% to Rs 224.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 394.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.394.38378.6678.1673.40336.02308.64264.09248.37224.20179.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)