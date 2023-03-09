Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 24.87% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 394.38 crore

Net profit of Delhi Transco rose 24.87% to Rs 224.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 394.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales394.38378.66 4 OPM %78.1673.40 -PBDT336.02308.64 9 PBT264.09248.37 6 NP224.20179.54 25

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:36 IST

