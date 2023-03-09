Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 63.17% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.51% to Rs 199.82 croreNet profit of Poonawala Housing Finance rose 63.17% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.51% to Rs 199.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.82119.29 68 OPM %17.1271.88 -PBDT34.2029.10 18 PBT34.2028.01 22 NP34.2020.96 63
