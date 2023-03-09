JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shiseido enters into distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop
Business Standard

Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 63.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 67.51% to Rs 199.82 crore

Net profit of Poonawala Housing Finance rose 63.17% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.51% to Rs 199.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.82119.29 68 OPM %17.1271.88 -PBDT34.2029.10 18 PBT34.2028.01 22 NP34.2020.96 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU