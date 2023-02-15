Nuway Organic Naturals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Nuway Organic Naturals India reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
