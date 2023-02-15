Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 croreJainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
