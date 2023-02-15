Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 134.42% to Rs 8.65 croreNet loss of Explicit Finance reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.42% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.653.69 134 OPM %-1.508.67 -PBDT-0.130.32 PL PBT-0.130.32 PL NP-0.130.32 PL
