LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.16% to Rs 10.29 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.16% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.2921.512.621.440.080.190.050.160.040.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)