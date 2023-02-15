LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 52.16% to Rs 10.29 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.16% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.2921.51 -52 OPM %2.621.44 -PBDT0.080.19 -58 PBT0.050.16 -69 NP0.040.13 -69

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

