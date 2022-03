NxtDigital Board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance with NxtDigital

At meeting held on 16 March 2022

The Board of NxtDigital at its meeting held on 16 March 2022 has considered and accorded in-principle approval for merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL), a registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) into the company.

The proposed merger of HLFL will result in the company having assets aggregating over Rs. 29000 crores and shareholders receiving shares of the merged entity as per share swap valuation.

