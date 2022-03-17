Godrej Properties clock sales of Rs 1650 cr for Godrej Woods in Noida

-
Godrej Properties announced that they have sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of their project, Godrej Woods in Noida in March 2021. This includes sales of 509 crore in March 2021 and sales of 1141 crore in FY 22 YTD.
Situated in Noida - Sector 43, homes at Godrej Woods are set amidst a lush green urban forest with over 600 trees.
The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a caf rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway. The project is situated right next to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course and offers excellent connectivity to the high-quality social infrastructure in the vicinity.
