Nykaa, Blue Dart, Ramco Cements in spotlight

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 03 October 2022 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

Blue Dart Express: The company has announced general price increase effective from 1 January 2023. The average shipment price increase of 9.6% as compared to 2022, depending on shipping profile.

The Ramco Cements: The company has inaugurated fifth integrated cement plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs.3,000 crores.

S H Kelkar and Company: Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy ('CFF'), material subsidiary, acquired balance 30% of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy ('Nova') thus making Nova, a wholly owned subsidiary of CFF.

Genesys International: The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India.

Supriya Lifescience: The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM) has granted Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, API in Anti-Histamine therapy.

