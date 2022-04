IEX records 16% YoY growth in electricity volumes in March

Electricity volumes rise 20% in Q4 and 38% in FY22

The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 9,605 MU volume in March'22 comprising 8,702 MU in the conventional power market, 392 MU in the Green Power Market and 511 MU (5.11 lacCertificates) in the REC Market registering 16% YoY volume growth across all market segments.

For the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022, IEX achieved 27,017 MU volume and achieved 20% YoY growth across all its market segments.

Cumulatively for the fiscal year 2022, the Exchange Market achieved an all-time high volume of 102,035 MU leading to 38% YoY growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)