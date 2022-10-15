Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 688.59 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 19.52% to Rs 318.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 688.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 754.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.688.59754.2545.0849.47397.91372.06387.86361.94318.62266.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)