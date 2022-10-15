Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 688.59 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 19.52% to Rs 318.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 688.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 754.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales688.59754.25 -9 OPM %45.0849.47 -PBDT397.91372.06 7 PBT387.86361.94 7 NP318.62266.59 20
