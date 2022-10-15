GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
Action Construction Equipment bags Government contract in Ghana
Action Construction Equipment advances on bagging equipment supply contract from MoD
Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the June 2022 quarter
Gensol Engg hits the roof as revenue crosses Rs 100-cr mark in Q1
-
Sales rise 86600.00% to Rs 26.01 croreNet profit of GI Engineering Solutions reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 86600.00% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.010.03 86600 OPM %0.50-33.33 -PBDT0.13-0.01 LP PBT0.13-0.01 LP NP0.13-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU