Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 2.28%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 2.44% over last one month compared to 1.75% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.2% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.28% today to trade at Rs 363.55. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.85% to quote at 1604.77. The index is down 1.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.62% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 19.64 % over last one year compared to the 3.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 2.44% over last one month compared to 1.75% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1754 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11005 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 583.55 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.1 on 22 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)