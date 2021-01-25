Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 4.62%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.66%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 10.81% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.62% today to trade at Rs 593.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.66% to quote at 2577.56. The index is up 9.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 2.25% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 2.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 2.44 % over last one year compared to the 18.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 10.81% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14061 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46622 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635.05 on 07 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.1 on 22 May 2020.

