Cadila Healthcare gains after USFDA nod

Cadila Healthcare rose 0.62% to Rs 463.15 after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market Liothyronine Sodium tablets USP, 5 mcg, 25 mcg, and 50 mcg.

Liothyronine is a man-made form of thyroid hormone which is used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It replaces or provides more thyroid hormone, which is normally made by the thyroid gland. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, Cadila Healthcare said.

The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

First Published: Mon, January 25 2021. 09:15 IST

