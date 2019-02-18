Volumes spurt at TVS Srichakra Ltd counter

notched up volume of 33084 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 12.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2563 shares

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Thermax Ltd, 3M India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2019.

notched up volume of 33084 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 12.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2563 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.2,239.90. Volumes stood at 1435 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28691 shares. The stock slipped 0.31% to Rs.436.00. Volumes stood at 3959 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24153 shares. The stock lost 2.63% to Rs.970.65. Volumes stood at 8323 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 8810 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1627 shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.22,159.00. Volumes stood at 772 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 84141 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17692 shares. The stock dropped 6.47% to Rs.459.10. Volumes stood at 13619 shares in the last session.

