Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Green Power Company Ltd, Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd, DFM Foods Ltd and Pioneer Embroideries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2019.
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd lost 12.73% to Rs 48 at 13:59 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 537 shares in the past one month.
Orient Green Power Company Ltd tumbled 12.43% to Rs 3.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56738 shares in the past one month.
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd crashed 11.62% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1269 shares in the past one month.
DFM Foods Ltd dropped 11.01% to Rs 190. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8686 shares in the past one month.
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd fell 10.73% to Rs 18.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2506 shares in the past one month.
