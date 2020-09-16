Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 21.39 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 16.67% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.3923.39 -9 OPM %6.557.44 -PBDT1.341.23 9 PBT1.111.01 10 NP0.840.72 17
