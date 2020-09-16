Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 21.39 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 16.67% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.3923.396.557.441.341.231.111.010.840.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)