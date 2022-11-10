Oil India consolidated net profit rises 64.65% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 39.56% to Rs 10123.74 croreNet profit of Oil India rose 64.65% to Rs 1896.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 10123.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10123.747254.12 40 OPM %26.7031.90 -PBDT3173.142355.92 35 PBT2661.741856.71 43 NP1896.191151.63 65
