Oil India consolidated net profit rises 64.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Oil India rose 64.65% to Rs 1896.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 10123.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10123.747254.1226.7031.903173.142355.922661.741856.711896.191151.63

