BSL standalone net profit rises 30.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of BSL rose 30.67% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 116.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.132.72116.399.959.649.308.206.555.285.073.88

