BSL standalone net profit rises 30.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 132.72 croreNet profit of BSL rose 30.67% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 116.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.72116.39 14 OPM %9.959.64 -PBDT9.308.20 13 PBT6.555.28 24 NP5.073.88 31
