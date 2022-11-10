JUST IN
BSL standalone net profit rises 30.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 132.72 crore

Net profit of BSL rose 30.67% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 116.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.72116.39 14 OPM %9.959.64 -PBDT9.308.20 13 PBT6.555.28 24 NP5.073.88 31

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

