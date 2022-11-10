Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 195.24 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 13.47% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 195.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales195.24169.19 15 OPM %11.6012.15 -PBDT23.3520.92 12 PBT23.0520.46 13 NP17.3515.29 13
