Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 195.24 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 13.47% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 195.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.195.24169.1911.6012.1523.3520.9223.0520.4617.3515.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)