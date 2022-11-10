Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 86.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 86.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.6063.8515.7214.583.519.080.305.900.684.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)