Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 86.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 86.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.6063.85 -41 OPM %15.7214.58 -PBDT3.519.08 -61 PBT0.305.90 -95 NP0.684.96 -86

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:54 IST

