Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TEXPROCIL welcomes initiatives taken by the government to increase productivity and improve quality of cotton
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 38.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 25.83% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 34.00% to Rs 35.78 croreNet loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.00% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.7854.21 -34 OPM %2.493.63 -PBDT-0.181.02 PL PBT-0.650.72 PL NP-0.660.47 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU