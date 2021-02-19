Oil India Ltd Surges 4.02%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 1.02%

Oil India Ltd has added 9.04% over last one month compared to 2.93% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.65% rise in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd gained 4.02% today to trade at Rs 126.7. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.02% to quote at 6446.31. The index is up 2.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Gas Ltd increased 3.36% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 30.31 % over last one year compared to the 24.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has added 9.04% over last one month compared to 2.93% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26193 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.45 on 19 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66 on 13 Mar 2020.

