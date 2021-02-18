Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Arman Financial Services Ltd and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2021.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd lost 9.19% to Rs 410.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25346 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd tumbled 9.04% to Rs 387.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11786 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd crashed 6.23% to Rs 524.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3364 shares in the past one month.

Arman Financial Services Ltd corrected 6.11% to Rs 649.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1104 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 792.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28747 shares in the past one month.

