Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.4, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.08% in last one year as compared to a 58.32% rally in NIFTY and a 49.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.4, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 15789.05. The Sensex is at 52436.72, up 0.26%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 7.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20712.8, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 291.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.1, down 1.05% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 47.08% in last one year as compared to a 58.32% rally in NIFTY and a 49.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 24.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)