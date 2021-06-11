Biocon Ltd stays supported

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 415.55, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 43.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 415.55, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 15794.6. The Sensex is at 52523.37, up 0.43%. Biocon Ltd has added around 7.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14313.9, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.55, up 0.48% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 43.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 177.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

