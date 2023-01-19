Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.34%, up for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 151.25, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 3.35% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.25, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18128.75. The Sensex is at 60888.22, down 0.26%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 3.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26272.55, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.15, up 1.07% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 3.35% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 4.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

