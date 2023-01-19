MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2023.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2023.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 70.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1017 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd soared 13.51% to Rs 81.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22760 shares in the past one month.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd surged 12.82% to Rs 74.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35505 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd advanced 12.58% to Rs 173.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69114 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd spurt 11.53% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23367 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)