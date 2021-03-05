PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and West Coast Paper Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2021.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.38% to Rs 21.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd lost 7.01% to Rs 240.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 598.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19411 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 6.46% to Rs 311.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23499 shares in the past one month.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd pared 6.40% to Rs 247. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41453 shares in the past one month.

