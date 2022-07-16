Olectra Greentech update on contract of 2,100 e-buses from BEST

-
-
The matter relates to the contract for 2,100 electric buses received from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST / Authority).
The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India after hearing the arguments of EVEY and BEST, it has wanted an Interim Stay against the aforesaid impugned order (i.e. setting aside the selection of EVEY as Technically Responsive by BEST) till the next date of hearing which is posted for 02 September 2022 and this order was uploaded on the website of the Apex Court on 15 July 2022.
