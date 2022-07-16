Olectra Greentech update on contract of 2,100 e-buses from BEST

Olectra Greentech announced an update against the Impugned order of Hon'ble High Court of Bombay (i.e. setting aside the selection of Evey Trans (EVEY) as Technically Responsive by BEST) EVEY and BEST preferred an appeal before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

The matter relates to the contract for 2,100 electric buses received from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST / Authority).

The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India after hearing the arguments of EVEY and BEST, it has wanted an Interim Stay against the aforesaid impugned order (i.e. setting aside the selection of EVEY as Technically Responsive by BEST) till the next date of hearing which is posted for 02 September 2022 and this order was uploaded on the website of the Apex Court on 15 July 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)