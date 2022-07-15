Board of Genesys International Corporation approves allotment of shares and warrants

-
At meeting held 14 July 2022The Board of Genesys International Corporation at its meeting held on 14 July 2022 has approved the allotment of 9,57,35 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid-up at an issue price of Rs 470 per share to individual investors under non-promoter public category. The Board also approved the allotment of 3,19,145 convertible warrants on preferential basis unde non-promoter public category.
