PTC Industries update on upcoming rights issue

The Board of PTC Industries at its meeting held on 15 July 2022 has approved the terms of rights issue as under:
Rights issue price - Rs 10 per equity share Rights entitlement ratio - 3 rights equity shares for every 2 equity shares held by the shareholder as on record date. Record date - 22 July 2022 Rights issue opening date - 03 August 2022 Rights issue closing date - 12 August 2022.
