Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 51.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 215.39% to Rs 209.23 croreNet profit of Om Infra rose 51.04% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 215.39% to Rs 209.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales209.2366.34 215 OPM %4.7419.78 -PBDT6.195.55 12 PBT4.593.85 19 NP8.735.78 51
