Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 51.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 215.39% to Rs 209.23 crore

Net profit of Om Infra rose 51.04% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 215.39% to Rs 209.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.209.2366.344.7419.786.195.554.593.858.735.78

