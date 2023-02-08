Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 58.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 1037.90 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 58.61% to Rs 134.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 1037.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 990.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1037.90990.108.236.7097.2073.5082.9059.30134.5084.80

