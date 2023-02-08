Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 58.61% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 1037.90 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 58.61% to Rs 134.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 1037.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 990.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1037.90990.10 5 OPM %8.236.70 -PBDT97.2073.50 32 PBT82.9059.30 40 NP134.5084.80 59

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

