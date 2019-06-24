Board of Rites approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:4

-
At meeting held on 24 June 2019Rites announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24 June 2019, have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 (i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up equity share for every 4 (four) fully paid up equity shares held, subject to the shareholders' approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
