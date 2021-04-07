OnMobile Global Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.2%

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 4.64% over last one month compared to 0.43% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.21% drop in the SENSEX

OnMobile Global Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 107.1. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.2% to quote at 1352.65. The index is up 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 2.55% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 2.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 31.72 % over last one year compared to the 64.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 4.64% over last one month compared to 0.43% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 133.6 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 21.67 on 07 Apr 2020.

