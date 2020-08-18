Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.52% to Rs 12.23 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance rose 6.45% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 104.52% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.235.98 105 OPM %10.309.20 -PBDT1.190.63 89 PBT0.870.59 47 NP0.330.31 6
