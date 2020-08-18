Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 104.52% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 6.45% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 104.52% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.235.9810.309.201.190.630.870.590.330.31

