Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.35% to Rs 0.16 croreNet Loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 19.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.35% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.166.03 -97 2.162.48 -13 OPM %-13481.25-15.59 --259.2616.13 - PBDT-21.67-0.94 -2205 -6.009.67 PL PBT-21.88-1.02 -2045 -6.489.35 PL NP-19.91-1.31 -1420 -5.449.02 PL
