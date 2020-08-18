Epic Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Epic Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India saves Rs 89.12K cr in 2018-19 by energy efficiency
Pradhan meets US Energy Secretary
Average renewable energy tariff to remain competitive: Crisil
Centre asks states not to stop payment of renewable energy generators
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Epic Energy reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.50 -50 OPM %-28.0020.00 -PBDT-0.070.10 PL PBT-0.120.01 PL NP-0.120.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU