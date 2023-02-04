JUST IN
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 205.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Oracle Credit rose 205.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.10 360 OPM %67.3950.00 -PBDT0.810.25 224 PBT0.740.25 196 NP0.550.18 206

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

