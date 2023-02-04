Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 205.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mastek deploys oracle cloud solutions for UK's largest parcel delivery network The APC
Oracle Financial Services Software grants 2.59 lakh stock options under OFSS Stock Plan
Oracle Financial registers 10% sequential rise in Q3 PAT
Mastek partners with Saudi Arabia-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 360.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Oracle Credit rose 205.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.10 360 OPM %67.3950.00 -PBDT0.810.25 224 PBT0.740.25 196 NP0.550.18 206
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU