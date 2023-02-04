Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 205.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Oracle Credit rose 205.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.460.1067.3950.000.810.250.740.250.550.18

