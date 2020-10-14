Oracle Financial adds 3% in two sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software rose 3.12% to Rs 3,151, extending gains for the second day.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software gained 3.39% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 3,047.60 on 12 October 2020.

The software solutions provider's consolidated net profit jumped 78.20% to Rs 479.79 crore on 5.83% increase in net sales to Rs 1,337.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

The scrip has galloped 105.61% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,532.50 hit on 24 March 2020.

