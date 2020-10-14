Oracle Financial adds 3% in two sessions

-
ALSO READ
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 11,955 equity shares
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 3,863 equity shares
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 70,668 equity shares
Volumes jump at Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd counter
Oracle Financial Services Q4 PAT down 41% QoQ to Rs 269 cr
-
Oracle Financial Services Software rose 3.12% to Rs 3,151, extending gains for the second day.
Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software gained 3.39% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 3,047.60 on 12 October 2020.
The software solutions provider's consolidated net profit jumped 78.20% to Rs 479.79 crore on 5.83% increase in net sales to Rs 1,337.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.
Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.
The scrip has galloped 105.61% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,532.50 hit on 24 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU