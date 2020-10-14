Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 33.18 points or 2.03% at 1599.62 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 5.26%), K E C International Ltd (down 3.22%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.68%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.21%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.06%), CESC Ltd (down 0.64%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.55%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.41%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.37%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.13%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.04%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.54 or 0.65% at 40359.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.05 points or 0.73% at 11847.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.96 points or 0.43% at 14824.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.79 points or 0.46% at 4903.66.

On BSE,932 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

