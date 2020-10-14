Bharat Forge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 442, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% rally in NIFTY and a 3.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 442, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 11832.45. The Sensex is at 40299.07, down 0.8%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 7.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.85, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

